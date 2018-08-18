Wacker Chemie AG (WCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €139.96 ($159.04).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €181.00 ($205.68) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €120.40 ($136.82) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €90.59 ($102.94) and a 12 month high of €175.75 ($199.72).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

