VoteCoin (VOT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $135.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $131,647.00 and $135.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.94 or 0.02270130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00301326 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00069480 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00309726 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00142678 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019760 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 35,551,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.