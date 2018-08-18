VIVUS (VVUS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Press coverage about VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VIVUS earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.1399370653803 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VIVUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th.

Get VIVUS alerts:

NASDAQ:VVUS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 417,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,851. VIVUS has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.60, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). VIVUS had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. analysts expect that VIVUS will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,470.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $159,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.