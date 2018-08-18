Vistra Energy Corp (VST) Holdings Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,957,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $46,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of -0.22. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.