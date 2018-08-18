Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in Evergy (EVRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $163,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $129,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $124,319,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $122,841,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $47,792,000.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $57.87 on Friday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $58.22.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

