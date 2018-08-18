Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.47 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $181,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 25.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Carter’s by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $378,808.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pulver purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.33 per share, with a total value of $464,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,561.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Cowen set a $109.00 price objective on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

NYSE CRI opened at $109.15 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

