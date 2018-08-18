Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.41 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 44,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 34,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,941,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,434. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.53.

NYSE PKI opened at $85.36 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

