Vipshop (VIPS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.84. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 52.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 555,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $3,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 976,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vipshop by 284.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.