Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.69.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after buying an additional 1,218,494 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,969,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2,165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 469,868 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 66,794.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 368,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 368,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

VNOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.37. 1,046,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,329. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 88.05% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.30%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

