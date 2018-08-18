Village Farms International (VFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Beacon Securities

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Beacon Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

TSE VFF opened at C$5.57 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$9.80.

In related news, insider Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$121,680.00.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

