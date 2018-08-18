Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in El Paso Electric (EE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 16.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, July 20th. Williams Capital cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of El Paso Electric in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.40. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.