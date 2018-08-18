Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $73.69 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $72.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

