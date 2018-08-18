Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,967 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 101,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 379.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 673,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,168,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 27.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE SCHW opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,603 shares of company stock valued at $31,610,332. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

