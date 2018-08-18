Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $264.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12,493.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 991.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,163,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 1,965,080 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $15,867,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

