VF Corp (VFC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,421 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in VF were worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,590,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,438,000 after buying an additional 699,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,971,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,587,000 after buying an additional 408,132 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,686,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of VF by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after buying an additional 393,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $91.63 on Friday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. VF’s payout ratio is 61.74%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VF from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on VF in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $5,533,093.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,555.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 69,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $6,453,668.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,441 shares of company stock worth $13,676,836 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.