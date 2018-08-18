Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

