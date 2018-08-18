VEON (VEON) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. VEON earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.3948222291917 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on VEON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. VEON has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 2.37.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

