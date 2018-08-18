Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Holdings Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,852,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146,720 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $219,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 137,926 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,284,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 301,435 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price target on Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In related news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $849,145.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,778,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $852,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares in the company, valued at $41,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,886 shares of company stock worth $3,496,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.