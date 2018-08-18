ValuEngine Upgrades Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

RPT opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,978 shares in the company, valued at $720,759.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,189,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,786,000 after buying an additional 622,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Sorin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sorin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 120,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

