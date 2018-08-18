ValuEngine Downgrades Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KOS. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kosmos Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.15 to $8.62 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 1,254,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,590. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

