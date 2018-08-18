Valueact Capital Master Fund, Purchases 931,882 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 931,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.82 per share, with a total value of $49,222,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Valueact Capital Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 2,090,783 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $106,504,486.02.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 946,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $49,929,880.00.

Shares of STX stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. FBN Securities raised Seagate Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 380,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 84,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

