Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 61.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 603.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $6,389,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Vail Resorts by 247.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total value of $539,353.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 8,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $2,443,946.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,552.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $294.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.68 and a 12-month high of $298.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.56.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.