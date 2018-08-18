Usca Ria LLC Buys 3,151 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 44.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 101.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of BTI opened at $53.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $71.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

