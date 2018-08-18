Usca Ria LLC Buys 13,203 Shares of WestRock Co (WRK)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 123.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,152,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,861,000 after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,395,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 997,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. WestRock Co has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 65.65%.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price target on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

