US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.25 Million

Analysts expect that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $143.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $143.50 million. US Ecology posted sales of $134.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $541.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $542.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $570.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $575.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other news, Director Joe F. Colvin sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $658,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric L. Gerratt sold 27,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,896,902.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,427.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in US Ecology by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in US Ecology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.65. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

