Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of UPLD opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Epm Live, Inc. sold 45,601 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,668,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 6,644 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $232,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,930,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,367 shares of company stock worth $9,265,871. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

