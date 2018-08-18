Upland Software (UPLD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.
Shares of UPLD opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.
In other news, insider Epm Live, Inc. sold 55,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $2,001,268.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,367 shares of company stock worth $9,265,871. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Upland Software by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
