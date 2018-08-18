Upland Software (UPLD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.08.

Shares of UPLD opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.06 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Epm Live, Inc. sold 55,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $2,001,268.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,367 shares of company stock worth $9,265,871. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Upland Software by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Upland Software by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

