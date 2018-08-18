Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Receives $32.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UPLD opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Epm Live, Inc. sold 45,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,668,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $612,510.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,192,926.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,367 shares of company stock valued at $9,265,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

