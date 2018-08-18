Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Receives $32.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of UPLD opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.
In related news, major shareholder Epm Live, Inc. sold 45,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,668,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $612,510.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,192,926.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,367 shares of company stock valued at $9,265,871 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
