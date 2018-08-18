Unum Group (UNM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.24

Press coverage about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unum Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6061152354875 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NYSE:UNM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Breege A. Farrell sold 7,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

