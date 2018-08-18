UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $233,097.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OTCBTC, LBank and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00160771 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040734 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Allcoin, BigONE, HADAX and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.