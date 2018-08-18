Universal Display Co. (OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post $87.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $90.80 million. Universal Display posted sales of $61.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $296.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $291.80 million to $300.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $430.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $460.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Display had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $368,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Universal Display by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $115.65 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.