Universal Currency Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,952.00 (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Universal Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $25,952.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universal Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00001436 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00027269 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00233979 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 18,942,739 coins and its circulating supply is 14,842,739 coins. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com . Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

