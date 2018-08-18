UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,480 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 87.5% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.14.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $262.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $186.00 and a 12-month high of $264.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $2,588,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,172 shares in the company, valued at $19,974,428.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,118,989.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,129 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

