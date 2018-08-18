United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stake Lowered by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 69,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 112,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.99.

Shares of UPS opened at $121.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

