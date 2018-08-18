United Fire Group (UFCS) & State Auto Financial (STFC) Head-To-Head Contrast

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: UFCS) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. State Auto Financial pays out -75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Fire Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Auto Financial and United Fire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.42 billion 0.96 -$10.70 million ($0.40) -79.28 United Fire Group $1.05 billion 1.20 $51.02 million N/A N/A

United Fire Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than State Auto Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for State Auto Financial and United Fire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

State Auto Financial currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.39%. United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given United Fire Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than State Auto Financial.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial -0.82% -0.25% -0.07% United Fire Group 6.93% 3.04% 0.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of United Fire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Fire Group beats State Auto Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal, business, and specialty insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Specialty Insurance segment provides commercial coverages that require specialized product underwriting, claims handling, or risk management services. This segment markets and underwrites specialized property exposures with a focus on catastrophe exposed risks covering property, and general liability; markets and underwrites commercial auto, healthcare, umbrella, property, and general liability coverages; and markets and distributes homogenous risks covering commercial auto, general liability, and property. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines consists of automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The Life Insurance segment underwrites deferred and immediate fixed annuities; universal life insurance products; and traditional life insurance products, such as term life insurance and whole life insurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

