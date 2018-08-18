Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 97,822 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $76,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Union Pacific stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $102.87 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.