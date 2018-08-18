UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given UFP Technologies an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

In other UFP Technologies news, VP W David Smith sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $251,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,963.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.06.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

