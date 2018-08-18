UDR (UDR) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

UDR (NYSE:UDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. UDR has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that UDR will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,423.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in UDR by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 57,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UDR by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.