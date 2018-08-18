UDR (UDR) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

UDR (NYSE:UDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.
UDR opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. UDR has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $40.33.
In other UDR news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,093,423.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in UDR by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 57,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in UDR by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,015,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
