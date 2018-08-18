UBS Group Raises salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target to $168.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $153.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.92.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.02. 2,865,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,248,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $149.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total transaction of $1,265,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,454.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,057,203.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and have sold 579,842 shares worth $79,566,055. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 155.8% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 51.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

