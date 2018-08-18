Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) CEO Buys $10,010.31 in Stock

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) CEO William D. Moss bought 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,241.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TRCB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 19,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.33. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.06%. analysts forecast that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Two Rivers Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Two Rivers Bancorp by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

