Twin Tree Management LP Has $689,000 Holdings in Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Randgold Resources were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Randgold Resources by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Randgold Resources by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Randgold Resources by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Randgold Resources during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Randgold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 target price on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of -0.12.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

