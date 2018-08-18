Twin Tree Management LP Has $1.32 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,087.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $143.35 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.