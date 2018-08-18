Twilio (TWLO) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twilio to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Shares of TWLO opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -99.35 and a beta of -0.26. Twilio has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 22,889 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,710,952.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $57,330.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,891 shares of company stock valued at $10,649,936 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

