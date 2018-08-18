Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

Headlines about Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6053373651073 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B alerts:

FOX opened at $44.83 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

In related news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.