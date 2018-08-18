Trimble (TRMB) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trimble earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.6253815896166 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trimble has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trimble from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 38,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,535,820.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $29,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,294 shares of company stock worth $17,611,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

