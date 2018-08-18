Trexquant Investment LP Has $3.18 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,811,923 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $294,802,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,254 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $214,763,000 after acquiring an additional 93,871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after buying an additional 42,029 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 690,169 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 689,650 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,001,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.21.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $110.86 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 64.77% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $103.00 EPS. research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $234,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $1,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,786,189.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,361. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.