Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.98 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $266,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.0% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $106.28 and a 1 year high of $194.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.22, a PEG ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total value of $6,172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,633,003.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $74,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,493 shares of company stock worth $42,271,125. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.12.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

