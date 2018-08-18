Travelflex 1-Day Volume Tops $15,897.00 (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Travelflex has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Travelflex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange. Travelflex has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $15,897.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travelflex alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001864 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Profile

Travelflex (CRYPTO:TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,266,969 coins and its circulating supply is 78,847,026 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org

Travelflex Coin Trading

Travelflex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travelflex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travelflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travelflex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.