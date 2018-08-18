TransAlta Co. (TAC) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,112 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransAlta by 3,708.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $5.85 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

