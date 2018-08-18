TrakInvest Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million (TRAK)

TrakInvest (CURRENCY:TRAK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One TrakInvest token can now be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000484 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and COSS. TrakInvest has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $89.00 worth of TrakInvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrakInvest has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00300409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00155393 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000202 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00034600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About TrakInvest

TrakInvest’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. TrakInvest’s total supply is 155,294,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,732,443 tokens. TrakInvest’s official Twitter account is @TrakInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrakInvest is /r/TrakInvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrakInvest’s official website is www.trakinvest.com . TrakInvest’s official message board is medium.com/trakinvest-ico

TrakInvest Token Trading

TrakInvest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrakInvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrakInvest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrakInvest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

